3rd grader's jewelry business shines spotlight on young entrepreneurs

SHAWNEE, Kan — A third grader within the Shawnee Mission School District is making waves for her small business.

In between school, competitive dance, family and friends, 10-year-old Gaby Ruiz is the proud owner of Gaby's Art Shop, a jewelry-making business that focuses on bringing positive affirmation to other kids.

“It’s kind of like art, but it has words that make you feel good about it," Gaby explained.

Gaby started her shop with help from her mom Jackie and SMSD teachers. Her mom said the idea started when Gaby was in kindergarten and has helped work on her interaction skills, spelling, customer service and more.

“It's awesome, it comes from her own passion and ideas, it’s neat to see it grow and her develop new products and new ideas, she does listen to customers," Jackie Ruiz said.

Gaby offers lanyards, bracelets, key chains and badge holders, with words like "grateful," "joy," "queen," "joy," "be kind" and "be bold" featured on each item. Gaby says her art helps her make a difference in the lives of young students, especially girls.

"Now they know they're amazing and they're a good person and you can do everything you put your mind to," Gaby said.

The young Latina business woman has done pop-ups raking in hundreds of dollars per event. Part of her proceeds also benefit local nonprofits of her choosing — sparking a brighter future for Gaby while helping other students along the way.

“Being a girl is hard in this world and especially a girl of color, these (jewelry) really lift these kids and make them feel good about themselves," said Amber Pagan, Gaby's teacher.

Gaby is currently featured outside the Real World Learning store front inside the Oak Park Mall.