Shawnee Mission student run businesses highlighted inside Oak Park Mall

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, consider peeking at a unique storefront inside the Oak Park Mall.

Through a partnership with the Shawnee Mission School District and the Kauffman Foundation's Real World Learning Program, student owned businesses are on display through a virtual storefront.

“I just can’t believe it I am so proud of how much I have grown since I was 11," said Ada Knechtel, freshman at Shawnee Mission West.

Knechtel owns a stationary making business and makes her own stickers, cards and custom notepads.

"I've always had a love for entrepreneurship and art, so I was able to put those two things together and it showed me that this is what I want to do when I grow up," said Knechtel.

The storefront opened in 2022 and is available to all SMSD students, grades K-12. So far, more than 30 business owners have signed up from multiple schools and grade levels to be part of this initiative including Cristian Rangel, senior at Shawnee Mission West who owns Krispy Kuts.

"After school, I'm working my business a lot and I don't really play games a lot because I don't have time anymore," said Rangel.

During the pandemic, when barber shops were closed, Rangel watched YouTube videos on how to cut, groom, and style hair. Over the years, he decided to develop his own hair product

"The challenges are trying to make sales but I mean, I've been granted with this opportunity, which has been helping me make a lot of sales," said Rangel.

While the initiative is not related to a class, according to school coordinator, Tiffany Dixon most classes offer up assignments that support business skills.

"I have a couple of friends, they have businesses and they're kind of scared and sometimes I just tell them, there's teachers around like such as Mrs. Dixon, she's been a real big help for me," explained Camera Shelton, sophomore at Shawnee Mission West.

At the age of 12, Shelton found her passion for graphic design which led her to create her own apparel line.

“If you have dreams in life and if you want to succeed start young," said Shelton.

To apply for the program, students have to submit an application and once they get the green light, they can have their business featured.

Due to it's success SMSD is in the process of forming a Student Chamber of Commerce at the Shawnee Mission School District which will connect and support young business owners.

“I think there’s more young owned business than people realize and I don’t think we get recognition for that so I love that there’s a space we can do this," said Halley Vincent freshman at Shawnee Mission North and owner of Seven Stories Bookstore.

