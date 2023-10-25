4 additional tuberculosis cases now connected to initial case at Olathe Northwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four additional tuberculosis cases related to an initial case identified earlier this month involving an Olathe Northwest High School student have been identified based on testing results through Oct. 24, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

An Olathe Northwest student reportedly went into isolation and started receiving treatment for tuberculosis after testing positive earlier this month.

After the initial positive case, health officials launched a public outreach program and the county health department worked to identify close contacts within the community.

A total of 273 people out of 425 contacts that were identified through Tuesday have been tested, including four positive results, according to health officials.

The four people with positive results are asymptomatic and have been advised to follow up with county health department.

Tuberculosis can be spread through the air when someone infected with the disease coughs, speaks, laughs, sings, or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include fever, weight loss, night sweats, coughing up blood, fatigue and decreased appetite.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment plans to provide additional updates on test results following a second round of testing, which will take place Nov. 14.

