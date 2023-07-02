Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4 injured in fire in Lexington Township amid exploding fireworks

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 10:15:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest Consolidated Fire District crews arrived to the scene of an outbuilding fire Saturday night to find four people injured amid exploding fireworks in Lexington Township, Kansas.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., fire crews responded to the scene at 127th Street and Gardner Road in Lexington Township.

Firefighters and first-responders with Johnson County Med Act, Johnson County Park Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's office helped drag victims to safety and treated those injured.

Lexington Township Fireworks Fire
Four people were injured in a fire amid exploding fireworks on the night of July 1, 2023, in Lexington Township.

Four individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment — two of which suffered serious injuries.

The fire was was extinguished, but NWCFD said the outbuilding is a total loss.

"As a reminder, possessing and using fireworks in unincorporated Johnson County is prohibited except for permitted public displays," the fire district said in a statement.

RELATED |Experts warn about safety risks of fireworks amid drought

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app