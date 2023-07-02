4 injured in fire in Lexington Township amid exploding fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest Consolidated Fire District crews arrived to the scene of an outbuilding fire Saturday night to find four people injured amid exploding fireworks in Lexington Township, Kansas.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., fire crews responded to the scene at 127th Street and Gardner Road in Lexington Township.

Firefighters and first-responders with Johnson County Med Act, Johnson County Park Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's office helped drag victims to safety and treated those injured.

Northwest Consolidated Fire District Four people were injured in a fire amid exploding fireworks on the night of July 1, 2023, in Lexington Township.

Four individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment — two of which suffered serious injuries.

The fire was was extinguished, but NWCFD said the outbuilding is a total loss.

"As a reminder, possessing and using fireworks in unincorporated Johnson County is prohibited except for permitted public displays," the fire district said in a statement.

