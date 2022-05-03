4 major Kansas City sports franchises make donation to support victims of Andover tornado

Four major professional Kansas City sports franchises — the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, Current and Sporting KC, are joining together to support the victims affected by the tornado that caused destruction in Andover, Kansas, Friday .

The teams are donating $80,000 to the Salvation Army, Andover YMCA and the United Way of Plains to support the organizations in their efforts to help those in Andover find food and shelter, according to a release from Sporting Kansas City.

“The Andover and Wichita communities are near and dear to us and when we saw how severely the area was impacted, we knew we had to help. We are happy to support relief efforts as the region takes its first steps toward a strong recovery. This is a great opportunity for us to contribute directly and assist to a beloved community,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said in a statement.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said relief efforts will take time and patience, and that the Chiefs are happy to aid the process.

Kansas City Royals CEO said the four organizations are aligned together to be advocates in the community.

“In addition to this collective contribution with the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC, we look forward to locking arms with the people of Andover and Wichita to help do whatever we can to help restore these communities,” Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, said.

