$40M approved for Casino KC redevelopment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bally's Corporation, which owns what used to be the Isle of Capri casino, received approval for a $40 million redevelopment project at the site off of Interstate 35 which is now called Casino KC.

The $40 million will include property expansion, new restaurants, expanded amenities and new retail offerings.

A few of the restaurants slated for the casino include Sugar Factory and Chickie's & Pete's.

"We are proud to be a part of the vibrant downtown Kansas City community, and our modern design will complement the scenic Berkley Riverfront," Casino KC vice president and general manager, Mike Donovan, said.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2022.