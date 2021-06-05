Watch
48th Hospital Hill Run gets underway

Jordan Betts
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 05, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hospital Hill Run attracted thousands of runners downtown on Saturday.

It started at 7 a.m. with people being able to run a 5K, 10K and half marathon.

The race did cause a headache when it comes to traffic.

The race started on Grand, North of Pershing and ended on Grand in front of Crown Center.

Most roads will be open by 10 a.m.

A portion of every Hospital Hill Run race entry, along with 100% of funds raised through the Hospital Hill Run fundraiser, will go directly to the "I Love Children's Mercy Fund". The fund provides advanced medical treatments, compassionate care, and fuels world-class research.

