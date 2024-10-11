5-year-old mauled by dog in Independence now left 'fighting for her life'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog in Independence was left fighting for her life as a result of the injuries she suffered in the mauling.

Aletha, 5, was playing in her backyard when a neighbor's dog attacked her, according to a GoFundMe.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews with the Independence Fire Department responded to the 19000 block of East R.D. Mize Road on reports that a dog attacked a child.

Aletha suffered devastating injuries in the attack, including a skull fracture, a broken collarbone and a broken rib, the GoFundMe said.

She was also left in a medically induced coma and fighting for her life in intensive care.

Doctors believe she may have suffered permanent brain damage due to the loss of blood and oxygen.

The employer of one of Aletha's parents set up the GoFundMe to help support them.

