5 years later, how T-Mobile center has changed since the pandemic

Lindsay Shively

Five years ago this week, the Big XII Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament was canceled, marking one of the first major cancellations around Kansas City as the pandemic began in March 2020.

Five years later, KSHB 41 News Anchor Lindsay Shively went to T-Mobile Center to talk about signs we still see and changes since the pandemic.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Shani Tate Ross - T-Mobile Center

It's hard to believe, five years,” said Shani Tate Ross. “Some days it feels like it was just yesterday and some days it feels like every bit of those five years.” She said the venue didn’t reopen fully until 2022.

Some of the lingering changes you will still find are hand sanitizer stations and even signs showing how the hand rails for the escalators are cleaned inside T-Mobile Center. Just seeing hand sanitizer may feel so common now but it really wasn’t five years ago.

“But now you will see them everywhere and that’s something we think we will continue whether its continuing to scan our escalators, or seeing the hand sanitizer stations, you'll continue to see those types of accommodations because that's what people know and they expect from a public gathering facility,” said Tate Ross.

She said T-Mobile center is also now a cashless venue (they do have an ATM on site she added for some merchandise vendors who may accept cash for different events). They now have mobile and contactless payment options widely available. People can even buy some concessions at a contactless ‘just walk out’ market where you scan your card or palm, walk in and grab what you want and walk out without interacting with staff at all.

Among the biggest lessons learned, Tate Ross talked about the value of being together.

“It’s so important, the role that sports and live entertainment play in our lives. It brings such a vibrancy to our community. It really is something that you didn’t know that you missed until it was gone and so now its something that we value even more so,” she said. “Really recognizing that the opportunity for people to create memories here is something that is actually priceless.

