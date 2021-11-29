6 Kansas legislators file complaint against Aaron Coleman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following an arrest for allegedly driving under the influence, and several other scandals, six Democratic Kansas lawmakers have filed a complaint against fellow Rep. Aaron Coleman.

The complaint comes from Reps. Stephanie Byers, Linda Featherston, Christina Haswood, Jo Ella Hoye, Mari-Lynn Poskin, and Lindsay Vaughn — all female lawmakers who said in a release that Coleman's behavior has made it unsafe for him to return to the Capitol.

"We believe that there is reasonable evidence of noncompliance with a previous warning and admonishment from the House Select Investigating Committee that was issued after a longstanding pattern of physically and emotionally abusive harassment, violence, bullying, and stalking was documented," the release said. "This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.”

Coleman, a 20-year-old who represents Wyandotte County, narrowly won the primary election against the Democratic incumbent Stan Frownfelter.

His term has so far been riddled with issues which have led to multiple calls for his resignation .

He admitted to circulating revenge porn and to other abuse of girls online, was charged at 14 for threatening to shoot another student, was deemed unfit for office by the Kansas Democratic Party, has been charged for alleged misdemeanor domestic battery against a family member, has been banned from the Kansas Department of Labor's agency offices due to harassing behavior, has been formally warned by the Kansas House over his conduct and has now been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

The release noted that the lawmakers hope Coleman seeks help.

"We hope that the Representative will resign immediately for the sake of himself and his constituents and seek professional help," it said.

