7 Kansas City-area residents charged in Jan. 6 riot pardoned by President Donald Trump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven Kansas City-area residents were among people charged in the Jan. 6 riot pardoned by President Donald Trump on Monday evening.

In total, 1,500 people were pardoned for charges and convictions related to the 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

The proclamation grants "a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Below is a list of Kansas City area residents impacted by the pardoned:



Jennifer Parks of Leavenworth;

Esther Schwemmer of Leavenworth;

Carey Jon Walden of Kansas City, Missouri;

William Chrestman of Olathe;

Christopher Kuehne of Olathe;

Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs;

Ryan Ashlock of Gardner

KSHB 41's Ryan Takeo previously reported on the investigations that led to their arrests.

—

