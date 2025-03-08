7th annual bar crawl in Independence supports domestic violence victims

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Square Association is set to host the 7th Annual Shamrock Shuffle Bar Crawl in support of Hope House.

This annual event has become a traditional support system to Hope House, an organization helping domestic violence victims across the Kansas City metro.

"100% of the proceeds that we make go to Hope House," Jeff Rogers, executive director of the Independence Square Association, said. "It’s a fabulous way to support that local initiative."

Hope House was founded in Independence by the first female mayor of Independence, Barbara Potts. It has been a lifeline for many victims.

In 2024, the organization answered over 5,000 hotline calls and assisted in over 1,000 cases.

Thanks to events like the bar crawl, they're able to continue their mission.

"We love that we're partnering with Hope House," said Rogers. "They're an incredible organization and lifting them up and lifting their story up is an important part of events that we do."

The bar crawl begins at 2 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m. in Downtown Independence. The event will feature nine different bars this year, including:



3 Trails Brewing

Big John's Corner Bar

Cafe Verona

Courthouse Exchange

The Delaware Coffee & Co

Diamond Bowl & Billiards

El Pico

Ophelia's

The Sentinel Room

Cafe Verona's manager Christian Gabel said he's excited to join the support for the first time this year.

"I’m a big advocate for everything that is about this community especially here on the Square Association," said Gabel. "The Square Association does a phenomenal job putting this together and they choose the best charities.

Tickets for a lanyard are $10. You can purchase them at any of the participating bars or online.

You can also learn more about how you can help Hope House beyond this weekend on their website.

