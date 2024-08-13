93rd annual Plaza Art Fair in Kansas City set for Sept. 20-22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 93rd annual Plaza Art Fair will be held Sept. 20-22 at the County Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

HP Village Management, the new owners of the Country Club Plaza, says they are excited to welcome the talented artists, entertainers, and restaurants that will be part of the community event.

"For more than 90 years, this beloved art festival has brought locals and visitors alike together to celebrate exceptional artists from across the country alongside great music, cuisine and community partners," Ray W. Washburne, President of HP Village Management, said Tuesday in a press release.

The Plaza Art Fair will span nine city blocks, with 240 artists, three live music stages and exclusive menus from over 20 participating Country Club Plaza restaurants, attracting more than 250,000 locals and visitors alike.

The Plaza Art Fair is free and open to the public. It will take place rain or shine from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20; from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21; And from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

For more information about the Plaza Art Fair, visit PlazaArtFair.com