98.9FM DJ Johnny Dare says show canceled; last broadcast set for Friday, March 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnny Dare Morning Show, long a mainstay on the FM dial of Kansas City radios, is ending its run.

The show posted on Facebook Thursday that their last show on KQRC-FM 98.9 The Rock will be on Friday, March 7, starting at 6 a.m.

“No one is more surprised than us that it’s lasted this long, but after 32 years, we got smoked,” the show said on its Facebook page.

Johnny, Jake, Gregg, Kyle and Nycki have been on the mic weekday mornings from 6 to 10 a.m.

“For better or worse, The Johnny Dare Morning Show has been waking up Kansas City since 1993,” the show’s webpage says. “You would think we could find a better show by now.”

The show has long helped give back during the holiday season with “Hope for the Holidays.”

"Johnny Dare’s dedication to entertaining and informing his listeners has made an indelible mark on our industry, with unmatched ratings success in Kansas City radio," an Audacy spokesperson said. "Outside the studio, his charitable efforts have exemplified radio’s power to unite communities and make a real difference."

"We are deeply grateful for his incredible 32-year run on 98.9 The Rock and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career."

Audacy owns several radio stations in the Kansas City market.

Dare had a health scare battling pancreatic issues back in 2021 but was able to return to the broadcast.

