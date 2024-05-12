A 10-year-old child's act of kindness blooms on Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catalina Campos was on a mission this Mother's Day: Make sure every mother she saw felt special and loved.

Armed with bouquets of flowers and boundless enthusiasm, the 10-year-old Campos and her team of volunteers from Circul KC gave away flowers at senior living facilities and in Kansas City's Loose Park.

"It was nice to see them smile cause sometimes mom’s don’t have... the kids don’t come and give them stuff," Campos said.

Circul KC, a nonprofit founded by Campos, works to spread kindness and support to those in need.

In December, her team passed out cards to seniors at a living facility in Raytown.

The group also is working to collect donations for victims of recent tornadoes in Oklahoma and Nebraska.

None of these efforts would be possible without the support of Catalina's mother, Jackie Lehnert.

Lehnert recognized her daughter's special qualities from an early age and encourages Catalina's desire to spread joy and kindness.

"I didn't want to not support her and let that passion dwindle," Lehnert said. "If she's passionate about this, I want to hone in on it, I want to feed it, I want to grow it."

Lehnert can see the efforts extend beyond the gifts of flowers.

"Their children have passed, or their children live miles and miles away, and they get a phone call, if that," Lehnert said. "So to be able to give them that it’s been, it’s been powerful to watch."

