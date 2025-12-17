A developer plans to work quickly to build nearly 500 affordable homes in Quindaro neighborhood in KCK

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Local builders plan to fill empty lots with affordable homes through a major development project that has been over three years in the making in the Quindaro neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Unified Government approved IMR Homes use of 469 lots between Seventh Street and Quindaro Boulevard and 18th Street and Quindaro Boulevard for their $93 million Quindaro Crossings project in April 2025.

Stormie Pryor Map of lots IMR homes plans to build affordable homes on.

The Kansas City developer promises single-family homes starting in the low 200,000s and going up to the high 200,000s.

"It's a seed that we'd sown three years ago," said Charles Robinson, president and founder of IMR Homes. "It took some time, but we're now here."

Robinson said the project represents a significant private investment in the community, with funding coming from private lending and banks.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Charles Robinson, President of IMR Homes

"We're coming in with our own money, and we're talking $90 million," Robinson said. "We can take that $90 million anywhere and build."

The development is part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Act program and offers a 10-year tax rebate with annual property tax costs of $200 to $250 for the first 10 years.

Property features include single-family and duplex homes with two to three bedrooms. They also offer two bathrooms, open floor plans, living and dining rooms, a modern kitchen and a one or two car garage.

Robinson says the program targets police officers, firefighters, teachers and anyone seeking access to to downtown, schools and parks.

12 homes are in the public works and building permit process. Approval is expected in the coming weeks.

When the permits are approved, Robinson plans to break ground immediately on 10 homes.

His company will return in spring to build 15 homes each quarter, totaling 60 to 70 homes per year.

The lots sit in the Unified Government's land bank, which has over 4,300 vacant lots.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Lot where first model home will be built, at 2910 Hiawatha Street.

The UG hopes by filling those lots they can eventually generate more property tax revenue to help ease the burden on residents.

For buyers who can't afford a home immediately, IMR Homes offers a lease-to-own option and assistance with FICO scores and credit improvement.

"We think that there's a need, and the responses from the community, they're saying this is exactly what they're looking for," Robinson said.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Stormie Pryor, lead realtor on Quindaro Crossings project

Stormie Pryor, the lead realtor for Quindaro Crossings, grew up on the corner of 18th and Quindaro and serves as a community liaison for the project.

She remembers the neighborhood's thriving during the 1990s.

"My stepmom had a restaurant right here on 18th and Quindaro and I just remember as kids, it just looking like a Black Wall Street. Everything was thriving," Pryor said.

Pryor believes the housing shortage has contributed to the area's decline.

"I believe that that's the reason why the community is kind of like at a slope right now is because we are lacking affordable homes," Pryor said. "I believe as we start to build homes and bring them, that that's going to push over to the commercial side and the businesses."

The timing aligns with a transition in local leadership.

Robinson said he has been collaborating with former Mayor Tyrone Garner and incoming Mayor Christal Watson to ensure continuity of the vision.

"Collaborating with the mayor-elect coming in, Christal Watson and the rest of the organization with the Unified Government and continue to keep his vision and her vision going," Robinson said.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Christal Watson is sworn in as Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government on Monday, December 15, 2025 by Candice Alcaraz, the first Black female judge in Wyandotte County.

Both Garner and Watson were at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the first model home.

“The people in these neighborhoods deserve better,” Garner said on Thursday. “You should not drive east to west and see that much of a difference.”

Robinson, who came from a similar community in Omaha, said the project has a familiar purpose.

"The whole mindset is what's for the betterment of the community, and that's what we're striving for," Robinson said.

Pryor supports increasing home ownership as a wealth-building strategy, particularly for underserved communities.

"It's one of the best ways for wealth building,” Pryor said. “I feel like with the Black and Brown community specifically, we're a little bit behind, so it allows us to get in a position to build generational wealth for our families to be able to leave legacies behind."

The land development represents hope for renewed growth in an area that has seen better days.

"It feels good to see it back starting to operate and produce again," Pryor said.

Robinson said the project has strong backing from local government officials who view it as a collaborative effort with potential for expansion.

Several incoming officials say they’re looking to expand economic development opportunities in this new term.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow commissioners and Mayor Watson to being solutions to Wyandotte County to make this an affordable place to live, to bring development, housing development and economic development,” said At-Large District 2 Commissioner Andrew Kump at Monday’s inauguration.

Andrew Davis, 8th District Commissioner, was one of the people involved in creating a new land bank policy in the previous year.

He provided an update to the housing market at Monday’s inauguration.

“I am told that today we have about 1,000 homes under option, which is major for us in the redevelopment of our community,” Davis said.

Robinson and Pryor hope to continue working with UG leaders to breathe life into a historic neighborhood.

"Having the stamp of approval and the backing from the UG and the incoming mayor to understand that this is important to them just as much as it us and they're looking at this as a team effort, a collaborative effort, hopefully we can build upon this," Robinson said.

