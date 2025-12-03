KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner calls for stronger mayoral powers in final State of the Government address

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel . She spent two years covering Mayor Garner's administration and his efforts to improve Kansas City, Kansas, and the Unified Government. Her last interview with Mayor Garner was Nov. 14.

—

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner delivered his final State of the Government address Tuesday during a KCK Rotary Luncheon.

Garner reflected on his four years in office, including periods of growth.

"During that time, so much has happened,” Garner said. “We've overcome so many challenges.”

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Tyrone Garner, Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City Kansas, speaks at his final State of the Government address.

Garner said data from the Wyandotte County Economic Development Council showed the county's population is over 169,000, a growth of more than 21,000 residents in the last four years.

The county remains the most diverse in Kansas. Statistics show the county racial makeup is 37% Hispanic, 36.1% white, 18.4% Black and about 5% Asian.

Since 2021, median household income has increased from over $55,000 to $65,000, keeping pace with state and national trends.

In addition, the county added over 2,400 housing units and more than 6,000 jobs.

Garner also shared the number of people living outside Wyandotte County, but working there, dropped from 70% to 53%.

The topic of lifting the current residency requirement comes up often in the county.

"We've got people anchoring in Wyandotte County," Garner said.

The mayor highlighted $13.1 million in quality of life investments that helped increase use of parks and recreation facilities.

"Our kids are back playing on the ball courts,” Garner said. “Pickleball, basketball. Our seniors are walking on the trails. These parks are being utilized in a way unlike anything we've ever seen before.”

He also listed businesses that built in the county during his term, including Margaritaville, Buc-ee's and Marvin Windows.

Lauren Leslie / KSHB

Despite the progress, Garner acknowledged ongoing challenges,including "a high effective property tax rate, growing poverty, homelessness, and a BPU bill that is still not quite yet a real utility bill."

He described years of "fiscal challenges, blight, deferred maintenance-induced failed infrastructure" and other systemic issues.

The county is still hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

"Although fragile, our government is currently stable and resurgent ready," Garner said.

Garner ended his address with a specific call to action for incoming commissioners to "restore the executive privileges politically withdrawn in 2022 to the office of the mayor as was approved by voters in 1997."

The rule change Garner referred to was passed by commissioners during his term after what Garner called "spirited commission meetings" and "robust debates."

"It's time we get back to recognizing the Mayor/CEO as being the duly elected, visible head of this government," Garner said. "Mayor-elect Watson earned that right, and she should not be denied."

The change left the mayor with limited powers in committee meetings.

If a standing committee recommends an action, the mayor is only able to send it back to committee to reconsider one time.

It must then come before the full commission for discussion. Those members have the power to decide on voting or taking action.

"What may have appeared by some to be divisive was actually an outpouring of people from all walks of life," Garner said.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Christal Watson, Mayor/CEO-elect of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City Kansas, speaks at the 2025 State of the Government address.

Mayor-elect Christal Watson addressed the crowd, emphasizing healing and sustainable change.

Garner acknowledged the historic nature of Watson being KCK's first Black female mayor.

He was the first Black mayor.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 KCK mayor Tyrone Garner and KCK mayor-elect Christal Watson embrace at the State of the Government address on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

"To the voters of Wyandotte County, thank you!" Watson said. "We have endured tough times, but tough times do not define us. They refine us."

Watson outlined her priorities, including policies that support "housing, economic mobility, public safety, mental health, infrastructure and neighborhood development."

"Clear communication, faster decision making and better coordination will be the standard, not the exception," Watson said.

She's officially sworn in December 15.

Community members attending the event expressed both support and expectations for accountability.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Carolyn Wyatt, KCK community member

Carolyn Wyatt, a longtime community member who has known Watson for years, identified key priorities that include "the homeless situation, the grocery store, new development and just the commissioners working with her and the community."

"If they're on board with our mayor, I think we can accomplish anything that we put forth," Wyatt said.

Hillard Berry, a native of New York, moved to Kansas before the pandemic and campaigned with Watson. Berry emphasized the need for transparency.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Hillard Berry, KCK community member

Berry’s also active with multiple community organizations.

"We need courage,” Berry said. “We need leadership. We need transparency, we need someone that we can trust. Unfortunately today, trust is at an all-time low with our governments, with our political leaders."

Berry stressed the importance of civic engagement and accountability.

"It's important to hear what they have to say so that we can hold them accountable," Berry said. "When things that they say don't actually materialize, we can say, 'Hey, you said' and 'We don't see that happening, why not?'"

Watson concluded with a call for unity and healing.

"Join me in healing old wounds," Watson said. "Our best days are not behind us. They are ahead of us."

You can watch the entire State of the Government address here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—