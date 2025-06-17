Kansas City, Kansas, leaders eager about economic, community impacts of Margaritaville Hotel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A tropical getaway arrived in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday with the opening of the state's first Margaritaville Hotel.

This new destination stands where a tragic water park incident occurred in 2016. Developers hope to bring joy back to the area.

"From that tragedy, we wanted to really redo this site in a way that brought lots of smiles," said Trey Bowen, CEO of Superior Bowen, an asphalt contracting company.

KCK leaders eager about economic, community impacts of Margaritaville Hotel

Attendees observed a moment of silence for Caleb Schwab, the son of Kansas Secretary of State Mike Schwab, who tragically lost his life at the water park almost a decade ago.

Secretary of State Schawb was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Margaritaville, WyCo, KS state officials celebrate opening of Margaritaville Hotel in KCK

With the new backdrop of palm trees and pools, Margaritaville offers a taste of the tropics and an escape for local residents.

At the grand opening, members of the Kansas City Parrot Head Club, a group of fans of Jimmy Buffett’s music, encouraged finding joy anywhere.

"We all find joy on a beach or listening to the sound of the ocean, but that's not where we live," said member Sue Lee.

General Manager Zac Alft echoed Lee's sentiment. He shared that nearly 90% of staff members are from the Kansas City area.

"Families here in Kansas City can come for a staycation, or people can drive from however far they want to enjoy something that you can't really get without going to the Caribbean," Alft said.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner spoke to the significance of the Wyandotte County location.

"Wyandotte County isn't just a 'why' but 'why not?' It is the place to be," Garner said.

Margaritaville is a $150 million investment, largely financed through STAR Bonds, or sales tax and revenue bonds.

They've been used to develop multiple attractions in the Village West area, including the Kansas Speedway and Children's Mercy Park.

"There's going to be a lot of activity and a lot of tourism that's gonna go through this property, which hopefully brings businesses around us, more business as well," Alft said.

While county officials aren't sure of how much money the resort could bring in, they believe it will be a significant asset to the community.

Margaritaville Hotel: Why Kansas City, Kansas?

"We think it's gonna be a star for us," said David Johnston, Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, county administrator.

It also presents an attractive option as the Chiefs and Royals weigh crossing the state line.

"Wyandotte County is open for business, and we would love to have them as neighbors," Garner said.

Check-in has already begun, and although Jimmy Buffett was not there to see it, the Margaritaville Hotel is ready to welcome first-timers, staycationers and any potential new neighbors.

Prices range depending on the duration of your stay. Day passes are also available. Click here to learn more.

