'A dream': Independence woman's home featured in Hallmark movie

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Hallmark movie filmed in Kansas City, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," premieres Saturday, so I talked to someone who said they're going to be watching to see part of their house in the movie.

"It's just been a dream. Growing up living in Independence and Kansas City my whole life, just really taking in what we had to offer here and sharing that with the rest of the world is gonna be fun," said local Angie Judy.

The lifelong Chiefs fan has already decked the halls of her Independence home, where you'll even find nods to a different Chiefs love story, but she said it won't look the same when you watch the movie.

"No! That's what's crazy is filming is just a billion cameras everywhere and a bunch of people," Judy said. "You're just like, how did they make that happen or look like that? At one point, I walked in and they were putting wallpaper up and I was like ok, this is really a set. So it was just so cool to see them transform our whole street."

She said the crew moved everything out of a few rooms in her home and spent days filming on her street.

Judy got to see behind the scenes. She said she even got to meet the stars, including Donna Kelce.

She noted she loved seeing other parts of town featured, like downtown Independence, and the community come together.

But one of the most special parts to her was the family Chiefs souvenirs and gear she gave to the crew to use in the film.

Some of the items belonged to her uncle who recently passed away. He was a big Chiefs fan.

"It was just really cool to get the whole family involved, to be part of this," Judy said. "Some really neat things of my aunt and uncles that will live on forever were part of the set and part of the costuming. It was just really cool because when I think about my Uncle Pete, he was always decked out in Chiefs."

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" airs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, on Hallmark Channel.

