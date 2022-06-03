A guide to pools in the Kansas City-area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With students out of school for the summer, KSHB 41 News has compiled a list and hours of some pools in the Kansas City area.

Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri — There are 26 pools in Kansas City, Missouri. However, four are closed for the summer season. A full list with hours can be found here .

Independence — Adventure Oasis opened for the season on May 28. For pricing, people can visit the Adventure Oasis website . Full hours can be found below:



Monday through Friday: noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holidays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Liberty — Pools in Liberty opened for the season on May 28. This is includes the Ruth Moore Park, the City Park and the outdoor pools at the Liberty Community Center.



Liberty Community Center:

May 28 - Aug. 23, — Monday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday's, Memorial day and July 4, 12 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 - Sept. 5, 2022 — Closed week days, Saturday's 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday's and Labor Day 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Ruth Moore Park and City Park:

May 28 - Sept. 5, 2022 — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Kansas

Lenexa —Lenexa has four pools. Hours and other information can be found below:



Olathe — Olathe has four outdoor pools. Hours and other information can be found below:



Overland Park — Overland Park has three outdoor pools that will open for the summer. Hours and other information can be found below:



Prairie Village — Prairie Village has one outdoor pool. For hours and other information see below:



Shawnee — Shawnee has two outdoor pools. Hours and other information can be found below:



This story will be updated.