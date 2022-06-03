Watch
A guide to pools in the Kansas City-area

Jordan Betts
The City of Shawnee is gearing up to open up their pools on Saturday.
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jun 02, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With students out of school for the summer, KSHB 41 News has compiled a list and hours of some pools in the Kansas City area.

Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri — There are 26 pools in Kansas City, Missouri. However, four are closed for the summer season. A full list with hours can be found here.

Independence — Adventure Oasis opened for the season on May 28. For pricing, people can visit the Adventure Oasis website. Full hours can be found below:

  • Monday through Friday: noon to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Holidays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liberty Pools in Liberty opened for the season on May 28. This is includes the Ruth Moore Park, the City Park and the outdoor pools at the Liberty Community Center.

  • Liberty Community Center:
    • May 28 - Aug. 23,Monday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday's, Memorial day and July 4, 12 to 6 p.m.
    • Aug. 24 - Sept. 5, 2022 — Closed week days, Saturday's 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday's and Labor Day 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ruth Moore Park and City Park:
    • May 28 - Sept. 5, 2022 — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kansas

Lenexa —Lenexa has four pools. Hours and other information can be found below:

Olathe — Olathe has four outdoor pools. Hours and other information can be found below:

Overland Park — Overland Park has three outdoor pools that will open for the summer. Hours and other information can be found below:

Prairie Village — Prairie Village has one outdoor pool. For hours and other information see below:

Shawnee — Shawnee has two outdoor pools. Hours and other information can be found below:

This story will be updated.

