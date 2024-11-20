'A hole that will never be filled': Kearney family mourns victims killed, injured in chase that ended in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kearney family is mourning the victims who were killed and injured in a bi-state chase that began in Iowa and ended in a crash on Interstate 29 in Missouri.

The crash killed two 18-year-olds from Kearney — Lucy Yeates and Kole Cunningham — and also seriously injured Aubrey Yeates, also from Kearney, according to family.

Provided by Yeates Family. Aubrey Yeates, Kole Cunningham and Lucy Yeates.

"This incredibly senseless and tragic event has left our families with a hole that will never be filled," a statement from the Yeates family said. "We thank our friends, family, and community for their support, love and prayers as we come together to help Aubrey recover from this horrific experience."

The 29-year-old suspect from Bellevue, Nebraska, who was being chased, also died in the crash.

Authorities said the incident began early Sunday morning in Hamburg, Iowa, when a woman was dropped off at Grape Community Hospital.

The woman reported she had experienced a domestic assault and that a man had kidnapped her and her 1-year-old child.

Authorities said the man had fled Nebraska law enforcement in a 2023 Kia Korento into Iowa.

A deputy from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office later began chasing the Kia before notifying the Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers from ISP went toward the intersection of Highway 2 and Interstate 29 and spotted the Kia.

The chase continued into Missouri, where ISP troopers stopped chasing, but Fremont County authorities continued the pursuit.

One mile into Missouri, at mile marker 123 on I-29 north of Watson, the Kia rammed the front of a 2013 Ford Focus that was driving northbound on I-29.

Aubrey and Lucy, who are twins, and Cole were all inside the Ford Focus.

Lucy and Cole died from injuries sustained in the crash, while Aubrey continues recovering at a hospital in Nebraska, according to family.

Lucy was in her first year of college and was interested in business and leadership, family said. Aubrey is also attending college.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help with Aubrey's recovery.

