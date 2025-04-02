'A long time coming': City of Basehor to welcome grocery store, something it hasn't had in years

BASEHOR, Kan. — The city of Basehor, Kansas, held a groundbreaking Tuesday for the first new grocery store in the city in over a decade.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Basehor city leaders and Fareway representatives break ground on new grocery store site on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Basehor will have the first, full-sized Fareway Meat & Grocery store in the state by the end of the year.

Fareway Stores, Inc. Rendering of new Basehor Fareway grocery store.

Fareway, which is known for its meats, will offer a full-service butcher counter at the Basehor location.

The Basehor location will be the company’s 141st location and have approximately 65 full time employees while offering some part time positions as well.

According to a Fareway spokesperson, the build and purchase of the land was approximately $8 million.

The new location will also offer a self-checkout option, online shopping and curbside pickup.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Dick Drennon, Mayor of Basehor

“This community has been wanting a grocery store forever,” said Basehor Mayor Dick Drennon. “I’ve been on the council for 17 years, and every week, 3-4 times a week, I hear, ‘When are we getting a grocery store? When are we getting a grocery store?’”

Ron Davids was one of the residents asking that question.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Ron Davids, Basehor resident

"It’s a need that we’ve had for several years here," Davids said. "It's been talked about, it's been anticipated, and I just wanted to be here and support the folks that have made this happen."

Fareway Stores, Inc. Aerial shot of future Fareway site in Basehor, Kansas.

The 21,000 square-foot store will be the first full-sized Fareway store in Kansas.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Drennon said. “I don’t have to run to Bonner or Wyandotte County anymore to pick up a can of beans. I can run up here.”

The closest grocery stores are in KCK's Village West area and in Bonner Springs, which are nearly 10 miles from Basehor.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Map of two of the nearest grocery stores to central Basehor.

“They're just growing and growing, and how lucky are we to be a part of this,” said Reynolds Cramer, the CEO of Fareway Stores, Inc.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Reynolds Cramer, the CEO of Fareway Stores, Inc.

The company guarantees low, competitive prices and “the highest level of customer service,” which includes “to-your-car carryout.”

“This is the best fit for the city of Basehor,” Drennon said.

Cramer says Basehor stood out as a place ideal for a partnership because of the mutual benefit the company and the city share.

“In this small community, we were shocked to see no grocery store,” Cramer said.

Basehor's current population is 8,241, which is over 1,000 more people than the last U.S. Census Bureau reported in 2023.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Michelle Meyer, Basehor resident and business owner

“I’m a member of the community, I’m a business owner in the community, and I just like to see people thrive,” said Michelle Meyer, who owns Holy-Field Vineyard and Winery, which sits right across the street from the new grocery store site. “I’m interested in what happens on our corner.”

Meyer says she’s been in Basehor a long time and has seen a couple grocery stores in town.

She’s excited about Fareway’s reputation and having a new neighbor.

“I think that this community’s experiencing a lot of growth,” Meyer said. “And a lot of people are coming from more urban areas where they’re used to the amenities of a grocery store.”

Growth is something Michael Roe can attest to seeing.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Michael Roe, resident and firefighter in Basehor

“It’s just wonderful to see them be in a community that listens to their citizens; that provides resources for them,” said Michael Roe, a Basehor resident and firefighter.

He and his family moved to Basehor in 2021 after being impressed by the school district, but he’s worked in the community since 2016 with the Fairmount Township Fire Department.

The department is located in Basehor.

“This’ll be huge for all of our guys working, having somewhere right here in town where we can get meals for work, meals for our families, and it’ll just be great for the entire community,” Roe said.

The project also comes at no cost to the city, according to Drennon.

In April 2024, Basehor approved a $1.9 million economic development grant to Fareway Stores to be paid solely through rebates of the city's share of sales tax and property taxes generated by the grocery store.

“We are expecting things to really pop around here once the grocery store opens,” Drennon said. “There’s all kinds of people that’s been wanting to bring their businesses out here. I think this is going to put them over the edge.”

Meyer says she can’t speak for every Basehor resident, but her mindset is the same for every decision she supports.

“If it’s good for Basehor, it’s going to be good for me, too,” Meyer said.