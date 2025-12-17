‘A lot of potential’: Erin’s House II transitional home in KCK will support domestic violence survivors

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

A new transitional home for domestic violence survivors is coming to Kansas City, Kansas, thanks to an organization born from tragedy and fueled by love.

Tom Langhofer and his wife, Marcy, founded Do Good for Erin after losing their 25-year-old daughter Erin in 2019.

Now, the organization is planning to open Erin's House II in partnership with Friends of Yates, the only domestic violence shelter in KCK.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Tom Langhofer and KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson inside of Erin's House II's unfinished basement on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

The new facility is expected to open in early summer 2026.

As they near their $350,000 fundraising goal, the Langhofers expect interior renovation to begin in January.

"We've been able to have something good come out of it for us, the most devastating [thing] that could have ever happened,” Tom Langhofer said. “And as a parent losing a child, I can't think of anything worse.”

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Tom Langhofer, Erin's dad

Erin Langhofer was killed at a First Friday event in the Crossroads in 2019.

Her passion for working with domestic violence victims inspired her parents to start Do Good for Erin on Dec. 15, 2019, which was also Erin's birthday.

The organization opened its first location, Erin's House, in Kansas City, Missouri, a year ago, providing a safe space for domestic and substance abuse victims through Healing House.

KSHB 41 A photo of Erin Langhofer is displayed in "Erin's House".

"I think she's really proud of us," Langhofer said.

Dr. Desmond Lamb, executive director of Friends of Yates, said the new transitional home will house five women and one house manager.

He said collaborating with Do Good for Erin on this project was easy; the organizations have worked together before, and Friends of Yates already owned the home that’s now becoming Erin’s House II.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Dr. Desmond Lamb, executive director of Friends of Yates

"We're going to make the Do Good for Erin's House a home away from home," Lamb said.

The facility aims to address the increasing need for domestic violence support services in the area.

Currently, the Friends of Yates shelter houses 40-50 women and children, and despite the growing need, Lamb said the shelter doesn’t turn anyone away.

With the holidays near, Lamb added the timing of Erin's House II coming to fruition falls during an ideal giving season worldwide.

"It gives us great pride to be able to say to these families, 'Look, we're here for you,'" Lamb said.

Tom and Marcy Langhofer Rendering of finished Erin's House II interior.

Erin’s House II is expected to offer relief for single women seeking transitional housing, something Lamb said aligns with Friends of Yates’ founder and retired CEO Ms. LaDora Lattimore’s lifelong work.

“It lines up with the mission of our agency and what we’ve always stood for,” Lamb said.

Tom Langhofer gave KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson a tour of the future location on Tuesday, the day after what would have been Erin's birthday.

Six years after founding the organization, he said standing in the space still feels “surreal.”

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Tom Langhofer shows off the empty Erin's House II location.

He told Henderson a story of how Erin’s still making an impact.

This past weekend, some people shopping for the drive-thru collection event Do Good for Erin held went to Sam’s Club to buy some items.

He said the person checking out the person shopping ended up talking with them about Do Good for Erin, and the employee said, "Erin was my counselor seven years ago."

“The fact that seven years later, Erin’s impact is still being felt by a lot of people, that just really touched our heart,” Langhofer said. “Those two people, apparently they just hugged. She went around the corner, and they had a hug there at Sam’s Club in the checkout line.”

That warmth is something he hopes to recreate inside Erin’s House II for years and years.

"We see it as a really warm and welcoming home," Langhofer said. “Domestic violence is generational, and if we can help eradicate that in this generation … that’s what we’re hoping, that this is generational for years to come.”

The building requires renovations to convert four bedrooms into six, but the family sees potential in the space.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Empty room in Erin's House II on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

“Erin worked with people that were struggling and maybe weren’t on the exterior in very good condition, but on the interior were full of love and grace and mercy, and that’s kind of how we see this house,” Langhofer said. “Maybe on the outside, it doesn’t look so great, but we know on the inside, it’s got a lot of potential.”

Langhofer said anyone looking to support DGFE or help buy new items for Erin’s House II can visit the organization's website.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text BEGIN to 88788 if you or someone you know needs assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

