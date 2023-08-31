A married couple use their skills to deliver quality dental care to refugees and others in need

KANSAS CITY, KS — A husband and wife are making a difference by brightening one smile at a time, whether it's through a tooth cleaning or cavity filling.

Dr. Sky Kurlbaum and Dr. Niocole Kurlbaum, are providing dental care for refugees and others in need at Mercy and Truth Healthcare Ministries in KCK.

“We care about the person that is in front of us, not just the tooth or the chief complaint that might be going on,” said Dr. Nicole Kulrbaum.

The Kurlbaums can meet their patients almost anywhere.

“We also can do anything in your living room that we can do in our office,” said Dr. Sky Kurlbaum. “The equipment itself is designed ready to go, to be very portable."

The pair want to fix the teeth of those who are not likely to get quality dental care and treat each of those patients with care and respect.

“It’s special to be able to take someone who may not otherwise receive dental care and not just take care of their dental needs, but to treat them in the same kind of way we would want to be treated,” said Dr. Nicole Kurlbaum.

The need for the care the couple provides is everywhere.

“You don't have to go that far to find people who need help and that's always kind of crazy,” Dr. Nicole Kurlbaum.

They concentrate their mobile practice on refugees and people who have fallen on hard times.

“That's where we found a lot of patients that were getting missed by the system,” said Dr. Sky Kurlbaum.

The Kurlbaums partner with Mercy and Truth Healthcare Ministries because they believe every person has the right to a great smile.

“You can’t separate dental health from your systemic health if you’re trying to fell better as a whole," said Dr. Nicole Kurlbaum. "Your teeth have to be a part of that."