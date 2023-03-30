A sunny start, but windy during the Royals game

Thursday (Royals home opener): A sunny start with clouds increasing by the afternoon with some sprinkles possible. Becoming windy during the game.
High: 68°
Wind: S 20-30 mph, Gusts 50 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a little humid
Low: 63°
Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusts 50 mph
Friday: A shower or storm possible in the morning with hail, gusty winds. More storms possible by the afternoon, especially on the MO side with severe weather of all types. possible
High: 75°
Wind: S then SW 20-30 mph, Gusting 50 mph
Saturday: Windy conditions to start, easing up by afternoon. Mostly sunny and cooler.
Low: 34°
High: 55°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph