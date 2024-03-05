Watch Now
A woman said 2 men ran through her yard Saturday night after a shooting at North Kansas City High School

Neighbor recalls emotions felt after shooting at North Kansas City High School
Maria Dolores Stapleton
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 04, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old woman who lives near North Kansas City High School says the community needs to speak up after Saturday's shooting after a basketball game at the high school.

The sound of gunfire and the two young men who ran through her yard scared Maria Dolores Stapleton

“It sounds like fireworks, you know, that rapid fire, that's exactly what it sounded like," Stapleton said. "I could not believe it."

Stapleton said she looked up and there were two young men standing in her front yard.

She told them to leave and said one of the men ran through her backyard and jumped over her fence.

Stapleton has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years.

“It was too close to have someone in my backyard when I had that six-foot fence all the way around. That should never happen,” said Stapleton.

