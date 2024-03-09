'A wonderful time': Planet Comicon Kansas City celebrates 25 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For 25 years, Planet Comicon Kansas City has been the place for movie fans, cosplayers and comic book enthusiasts.

It returned to Bartle Hall this weekend. Saturday it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Planet After Dark scheduled each day. Sunday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.

There is something for everyone, as Bartle Hall is lined with hundreds of vendors, featuring celebrity meet and greets and a cosplay contest on Saturday night. Spokesperson Chris Phelan suggests Sunday as the family-friendly day.

A fun event for Star Wars enthusiasts and their kids is the Dantooine Jedi Academy. There, adults and kids alike can learn how to use a lightsaber like Luke Skywalker and take down Darth Vader.

"This is our eighth year here at Comicon, it's something we devised specifically for the kiddos," Alecia Stultz said. "They just have a wonderful time, and then they come back year after year."

For a full list of events and celebrity meet-and-greets, visit Planet Comicon Kansas City's website.