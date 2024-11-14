A years-long eye sore in ruin, developer now hopes to bring Indian Springs site back to life

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

—

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas announced its selection of a developer for the former Indian Springs mall site on Thursday after a two-year long RFQ and RFP process.

The developer, Eastside Innovation, is a KCK-based firm led by Erik Murray, a KCK native. The proposal is a joint venture between Eastside Innovation and Arnold Development Group, a Kansas City, Missouri-based housing developer.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Erik Murray, Eastside Innovation

“We really think that this 90-acre property could be the heart of a new, vibrant, walk-able community here in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas,” Murray said.

Midtown Station/Eastside Innovation Midtown Station aerial rendering of proposed site.

The development proposal includes over 1,500 new residences — including 1,475 apartments, 63 single-family homes and 150 townhomes.

In addition, there will be 200,000 square feet of commercial space, a lifestyle hotel and conference center and an Innovation Hub .

The plan also includes a grocery store, green spaces, a parking garage and parking spaces.

Midtown Station/Eastside Innovation Rendering of green space at Midtown Station development.

The $700-million dollar plan covers the former mall site, with an additional 45 acres to the south.

Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41 Aerial view of former Indian Springs mall site and proposed development site on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

They’re calling it Midtown Station.

“Being here at 635 and I-70, we’re at main and main, we feel like, from a transportation perspective,” Murray said. “We have a transit hub here on site that works with the UG transportation and KCATA.”

Elyse Schoenig/KSHB 41 Aerial above bus and police station, as well as part of proposed development site on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Indian Springs mall was built in 1971 and thrived throughout the 70s and 80s. It started to decline in the late 1990s and demolished in 2016.

Murray remembers sunnier days at the site, and so does Martino 'Tino' Locke, another lifelong KCK resident.

Locke’s barbershop, Tino’s Chop Shop, sits directly across the street from the former mall site. In fact, Locke can see the withered Indian Springs sign from his shop window.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Martino "Tino" Locke looks out his window at the former Indian Springs site across the street from his barbershop.

“I didn’t want to go nowhere,” Locke said. “I love Wyandotte County.”

Locke’s been in his shop for six years, but he’s been a barber for over 30 years.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Tino's Chop Shop sits along North 47th street and across the street from the former mall site.

He says while growing up Indian Springs was a prime hangout spot.

“It’s been vacant for a long time,” Locke said.

Locke and a friend were reminiscing about Indian Springs when we got to the shop Wednesday.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Martino "Tino" Locke, long time KCK resident and business owner

“You see developers out there, you see them surveying the land out there, and still nothing comes about other than the bus depot they put down there and the police station,” he said.

It’s not the first time Locke’s heard about proposed development at the site. He has a healthy amount of skepticism mixed with a positive outlook.

“I’m very optimistic,” Locke said. “I would love to see them develop it into something that’s going to be positive, that’s not going to add to the problems that we have in Wyandotte County.”

The entire project is expected to take 10 years to complete.

County Administrator David Johnston wants a development agreement done by February 2025.

Financing a project of this size is still on the list of to-do's. Murray says they’re hoping to get creative with the use of federal and state funding that won’t have a negative impact on taxpayers.

“Obviously, the UG has gone revenue neutral, and so we’re also very cautious,” Murray said. “We do not want to create any additional burden for Wyandotte County taxpayers.”

Locke says he wants it to be something everybody can use and that development is ‘long overdue.’ As far as he knows, he’ll be around to see what’s next.

“I’ll stick around as long as I can,” Locke said.

Murray likes to use the mantra ‘Dotte Proud.’

It’s a pride Locke shares as he looks to a brighter future.

“I believe in my people,” Locke said. “I believe if they give them an opportunity to shine, I think that they will."

—

