'Abhorrent and unacceptable': Racist texts spark concern throughout Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concern over racist text messages sent to Black people grew on Friday as more people reported receiving versions of the message.

KSHB 41 News learned Thursday that students at Missouri State University in Springfield had received versions of racist text messages.

Some versions of the message instructed the recipient to show up at an address at a particular time “with your belongings,” while others didn’t include a location. Some messages mentioned the incoming presidential administration.

The messages prompted MSU administrators to send an email to students providing a list of resources to reach out to if they feel unsafe.

On Friday, Missouri State. Rep. David Smith (D - Columbia) said some students at the state's flagship school - the University of Missouri - Columbia - had also received the messages.

“The recent racist messages that have been sent to students around the country including those in our community are abhorrent and unacceptable,” said Smith. “I urge the University of Missouri and all applicable local law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this serious matter. These egregious acts are 100% unacceptable in our community and those responsible need to be held accountable.”

NBC News reported Thursday that students across the country reported receiving the message.

The FBI says they are investigating the series of texts and urge the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the justice department and other federal authorities on the matter," the agency said in a statement.

At this time it is unclear from who and where the text originated.

