Abortion becomes legal in Missouri Thursday, but providers ask for court to offer guidance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abortion providers in Missouri said they cannot provide abortions on Friday after Amendment 3 takes effect without a ruling from a judge.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Attorney General’s office made arguments before a Jackson County judge Wednesday.

The judge will determine how Missouri’s Amendment 3 applies to existing laws surrounding abortion access.

Voters approved Amendment 3 in November. It restores some abortion access in Missouri.

The amendment takes effect at the end of the day Thursday, meaning abortion providers can, in principle, offer abortions beginning Friday.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit arguing Amendment 3 states "the right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, interfered with, delayed, or otherwise restricted."

Lawyers argue laws that require a 72-hour waiting period, prohibit abortions via telemedicine, and require additional licenses for abortion clinics for example go against Amendment 3 by delaying abortions.

The Attorney General’s office argues those laws are necessary to protect women and do not ban abortion, so they should remain in effect.

While the lawsuit plays out for the next months, Planned Parenthood asked the judge for a preliminary injunction, essentially throwing out the laws while the lawsuit proceeds.

This injunction would allow Planned Parenthood to begin proving abortion access on Friday.

The judge listened to arguments for more than three hours Wednesday. She could offer a ruling on the injunction by the end of the week.

