Adults with disabilities sell Chiefs art in Johnson County

LENEXA, Kan. — Within Johnson County Developmental Supports , there are several programs and jobs to support people in the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Employees earn an hourly wage while learning new job skills.

Among the various programs, Papercrete employs eight adults who work to create artwork for inside and outside your home.

“We always try to do something that everyone is going to love” said Deanna Smith, coordinator at Papercrete. “What does everyone love in Kansas City? We love the Chiefs.”

Papercrete is both a program and a process.

The “papercrete” process starts with recycled newspapers that employees shred up and mix with water and concrete.

That mix is poured into molds and left to harden before decorating with seasonal colors.

Michelle Quick is one of the artists and employees at Papercrete.

“I like Papercrete most, that’s my favorite job,” Quick said.

Quick said she feels good when someone buys her art and places it in their home, especially the Chiefs pieces.

“Just to be proud of what you do I think is like that number one goal,” said Smith.

Papercrete sells their creations year-round.

—