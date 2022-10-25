Advanced voting begins in some Kansas counties

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Advance voting is underway in the state of Kansas.

Times and locations vary across counties, but Wyandotte County opened advanced voting within its jurisdiction on Monday and Johnson County on Saturday.

Unified Government Election Commissioner Michael Abbott says more than 92,400 people are registered to vote in Wyandotte County, the largest number of voter registrations he’s seen in six years. Abbott says he believes the increase in registration is partly due to the amendment question seen on the Kansas Primary ballot over abortion rights.

“The primary we had little over 35% voter turnout, normally it's 15% and sometimes it's 10%,” Abbott explained. “On a primary, we’re happy to at least hit 20%, which it's not very much, but for primary 35% was quite a bit and that was due to that question.”

Voters can take part in advanced voting by bringing a valid ID to a county election office or a satellite location. A reason for participating in advanced voting is not needed. Advanced voting ends Nov. 7.

Mail-in-ballots have been sent out and applications are required for this option. Status of ballots can be monitored through the Secretary of State's website .

“We love the early voting because it's that rush on that day,” said Teresa Kovac, a voter in Wyandotte County. “This has been a godsend when they started this, I thought it was the smartest thing the state of Kansas did.”

Johnson County began advanced voting on Saturday. Election Commissioner Frank Sherman says it’s still too early to predict voter turnout, but says voter turnout increases in November of even-numbered years.

“For the Aug. 2 primary election, over 98,000 Johnson County voters voted in-person during advance voting,” Sherman said. “While over 126,000 Johnson County voters voted on election day, Tuesday Aug. 2.”