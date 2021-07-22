Advanced voting begins Saturday in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Johnson County, eight voting locations will open for advanced voting in the upcoming local primary election.
The primary, however, does not cover the entire county. The elections included are:
- City of Edgerton, Mayor
- City of Lenexa, City Council, Wards 3 & 4
- City of Merriam, City Council, Ward 2
- City of Olathe, City Council, At-Large & Ward 3
- City of Overland Park, Mayor and City Council, Wards 1, 2, 4, & 5
- Olathe School District, Board Member, District 3
Most of the voting locations will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but a complete list can be found at the Johnson County Election Office website, along with information on voting by mail.
The locations hosting early voting are:
- Johnson County Election Office
- Arts and Heritage Center
- Hilltop Conference Center
- Johnson County Northeast Offices
- Johnson County Sunset Office
- New Century Fieldhouse
- Olathe Indian Creek Library
- Monticello Library
Two of the candidates for each position will advance to the November general election.