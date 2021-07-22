Advanced voting begins Saturday in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Johnson County, eight voting locations will open for advanced voting in the upcoming local primary election.

The primary, however, does not cover the entire county. The elections included are:

City of Edgerton, Mayor

City of Lenexa, City Council, Wards 3 & 4

City of Merriam, City Council, Ward 2

City of Olathe, City Council, At-Large & Ward 3

City of Overland Park, Mayor and City Council, Wards 1, 2, 4, & 5

Olathe School District, Board Member, District 3

Most of the voting locations will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but a complete list can be found at the Johnson County Election Office website , along with information on voting by mail.

The locations hosting early voting are:

Johnson County Election Office

Arts and Heritage Center

Hilltop Conference Center

Johnson County Northeast Offices

Johnson County Sunset Office

New Century Fieldhouse

Olathe Indian Creek Library

Monticello Library

Two of the candidates for each position will advance to the November general election.

