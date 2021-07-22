Watch
Advanced voting begins Saturday in Johnson County

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jul 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Johnson County, eight voting locations will open for advanced voting in the upcoming local primary election.

The primary, however, does not cover the entire county. The elections included are:

  • City of Edgerton, Mayor
  • City of Lenexa, City Council, Wards 3 & 4
  • City of Merriam, City Council, Ward 2
  • City of Olathe, City Council, At-Large & Ward 3
  • City of Overland Park, Mayor and City Council, Wards 1, 2, 4, & 5
  • Olathe School District, Board Member, District 3

Most of the voting locations will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but a complete list can be found at the Johnson County Election Office website, along with information on voting by mail.

The locations hosting early voting are:

  • Johnson County Election Office
  • Arts and Heritage Center
  • Hilltop Conference Center
  • Johnson County Northeast Offices
  • Johnson County Sunset Office
  • New Century Fieldhouse
  • Olathe Indian Creek Library
  • Monticello Library

Two of the candidates for each position will advance to the November general election.

