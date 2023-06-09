Affordable housing not really affordable for many in the metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — David Boyd and Megan Lockwood just want their kids to have their own room to play before they grow up.

"I want them to be a kid," Lockwood said. “Since the market has just skyrocketed, it’s really hard to find anything in our price range with what we need for the kids and the animals.”

The search for that new life has not been easy.

They say they feel stuck in a loop of working and saving, along with being battered by higher and higher rent.

"We need bigger, but they’re all expensive, so we’re just like, but we want to save money. So it’s a horrible circle," Lockwood said.

They don't want anything extravagant, they're just trying to find something reasonable, a little more room for their kids to live.

"Nothing huge, I don't want a mansion," Lockwood said. "I just want them to have room to breathe."

