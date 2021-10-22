Afghan refugee families begin finding homes in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Afghan refugees are beginning to arrive in Kansas City.

Out of 1,200 refugees expected to arrive in Missouri, Kansas City agencies are expected to help 550 to resettle in the area.

Della Lamb, one of three Kansas City area agencies assisting, announced that its first Afghan evacuee family arrived Friday.

In an Instagram post, the agency said that the family was appreciative but exhausted and uneasy.

"Resettlement agencies have been preparing for months to properly welcome Afghan families who have been through more than most ever will. And the day is here," Della Lamb wrote. "Kansas City, this is our chance to show that we are a city of welcome, a city of support and a city that loves thy neighbor."

On the Kansas side of the area, Northeast Kansas Catholic Charities have already been assisting around 30 people as part of its resettlement assistance program.

The agency was expected to help 85 people initially but now expects that number to be over 100.

One of the biggest struggles the group is facing is finding housing for families.

Refugees are arriving in the U.S. because of the Taliban regaining control of Afghanistan upon the U.S. withdrawal of troops from the country.

The Missouri governor's office said those who are being resettled under the Special Visa are Afghans who assisted U.S. military efforts in the War on Terror and are deemed "at-risk" if they stay in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

