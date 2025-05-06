After a Blue Springs movie theatre closed suddenly, a new business is willing to honor unused gift cards

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

On April 30, Miller Theatres in Blue Springs posted on social media that it would be closing its doors the next day.

Miller Theatres’ statement blamed Hollywood for not releasing enough quality films to attract customers. The closure of the independent, family-owned theatre left some patrons with unused gift cards that cannot be redeemed elsewhere.

One of those patrons is Tiffany Bunton, who spent $150 on gift cards a few weeks ago for her family’s Easter baskets. She said she has tried to reach out to Miller Theatres but has not heard back.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Tiffany Bunton has $150 worth of Miller Theatres gift cards that cannot be redeemed at other movie theatres.

"Is $150.00 gonna break my family? No. No, it's not. We're fine. But there are other people out there right now who splurged and or got a gift or we're expecting to do something with that. It's not as easily replaceable for them,” said Bunton. “I think just to disappear and stop checking messages and have no contingency plan, no information, that's pretty disappointing behavior."

Following the news, a new business venture called Bow Blast KC and Five Aces stepped up, offering to honor the unused Miller Theatres gift cards. The new entertainment business opens in a couple of weeks at 601 SE Industrial Dr. Its owners say they will offer the unique concept of dodgeball bow and arrows, live music, and movie nights.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB The owners of KC Bow Blast and Five Aces, Jason McCarthy and Dexter Briscoe.

"We're new in the area. Honestly, the community helped us out a lot to get to get where we are now, so we wanted to help the community out as well and give back,” said Jason McCarthy with Bow Blast KC and Five Aces.

Another resident, Rachael Nelson, had unused gift cards as well that she said she was holding onto to see movies later this year. Nelson said she has also sent multiple messages via social media and hasn’t heard back. Nelson said she plans to take her business to Bow Blast KC and Five Aces.

KSHB 41 News attempted to reach Miller Theatres for comment on this story. However, the theatre’s website is already taken down and its email address is no longer active.