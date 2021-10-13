After Chiefs fan dies in hit-and-run, witness urges drivers to come forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been more than two days since a Kansas City Chiefs fan was killed outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night in a hit-and-run.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said two drivers ran over 66-year-old Steve Hickle during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game and then left the scene. The department is still looking for both of drivers.

KCPD said, while tips have come in, they have not had any solid leads yet.

Police also couldn’t share a description of the cars because there were inconsistent reports.

We spoke with a witness who says his group helped at the scene.

“We were actually a group of veterans, myself and four others five total, we were out there enjoying a Chiefs game it was obviously a huge game,” Vincent Morales, co-founder of the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, said.

Morales said he and his crew were making their way out of Gate 2 when the incident happened.

“The gentleman was hit by the first vehicle, I heard the noise and then you heard the car accelerate after that another vehicle hit him, you heard a thump you heard a drag and then additional thump,” Morales said. “As soon as we saw him, myself and the driver of the vehicle both yelled ‘It’s go time’ and we jumped out of the vehicle and ran over to see what assistance we could be. The rest of the people jumped out of the vehicle, tried to control traffic, create a perimeter.”

We now know Hickle, a Navy veteran, died at the hospital.

“My heart goes out to that family,” Morales said. “That could have been any of us, could have been anybody, could have been me. Nobody wakes up thinking it’ll be the last day that’s why life is so precious and helping the individuals and taking care of your fellow man is that’s what you should do.”

KCPD said they are relying on information from the public to solve this.

Hickle’s family, who are season ticket holders, told KSHB 41 News the Chiefs offered their condolences to them.

“I’m urging those individuals out there that were a part of this for them to contribute and say this is what we did,” Morales said.

