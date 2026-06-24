KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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After a fatal skydiving plane accident at Butler Memorial Airport on June 14, local first responders handed the scene off to federal investigators, but it is still on the mind of community members.

A pilot and 11 skydivers were killed when a Pacific Aerospace 750XL crashed and caught fire on the airport's property.

After fatal Butler skydiving crash, town shows gratitude to first responders

On Wednesday, local elected officials brought together residents and local first responders — from the fire department, sheriff's office, coroner's office, EMS, the emergency management department and surrounding police departments — for a barbecue to show their appreciation for those who serve the community.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Jim Henry

Butler Mayor Jim Henry serves with the town's fire department and has for 55 years. He said in that time, the plane accident is the most fatalities the town has seen all at once.

RELATED | Friends, loved ones remember victims killed in Butler skydiving plane crash

“The Friday before, we had a tragic motorcycle accident down here at the overpass," Henry said. "It took the life of a young man — he was a father and had two small children. It was a lot for one weekend.”

All types of barbecue food was served and mental health services were also available.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Jim Wheatley

“Was it a tragedy? Yes. Not just for the families but for all the guys and gals that showed up to assist," said Jim Wheatley, Bates County presiding commissioner.

Jeremy Henderson, pastor of Church of the Nazarene in Butler, said the tragedy has been heavy on the community. He attended the barbecue Wednesday to show his appreciation.

"It’s just giving recognition, trying to support (first responders), be a blessing to them," Henderson said.

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