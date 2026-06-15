Friends, loved ones remember victims killed in Butler skydiving plane crash

BUTLER, Mo. — Loved ones and friends continued to mourn the 12 victims who died Sunday morning when a skydiving plane crashed after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport.

On Monday, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Butler to join Federal Aviation Administration investigators to start piecing together information about the crash .

As they continue their work, we’re learning more about the 11 skydivers on the plane and the pilot at the controls.

RELATED | ‘It’s heart-wrenching’: Butler community mourns after deadly plane crash

RELATED | 'Everybody on that plane was somebody that I know': Kansas City skydiver remembers plane crash victims

This story will be updated as we learn more.

—

Michael Shanahan

Provided by family Michael Shanahan was one of the 11 skydivers who were on a skydiving plane that crashed just after takeoff on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri.

One of Michael Shanahan's friends, Brandon Carney, said Shanahan was among those who died in Sunday's plane crash. Carney said Shanahan was on his way to his 23rd tandem jump.

"He was a humble human and a very dedicated native to the city," Carney said in a GoFundMe post on Monday. "He loved his friends, and this man worked very hard."

Carney said Shanahan was getting ready for retirement after a 36-year career as part of the Kansas City Sheet Metal Union Local No. 2.

"The world lost an amazing man yesterday," Carney said. "I have no other words than please keep these children and this family in your prayers because this man will truly be missed."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—