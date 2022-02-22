Watch
Air Canada restores non-stop service between Kansas City, Toronto

<p>A file image of an Air Canada plane.</p>
Posted at 10:32 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 11:32:17-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air Canada announced Tuesday it’s adding new routes and restoring others - including one at Kansas City International Airport - as the passenger airline's recovery continues.

Starting July 1, the Canadian carrier will offer daily, non-stop service between KCI and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

According to the airline’s website, the daily non-stop flight would leave KCI around 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Toronto a little more than two hours later. The airline plans to operate the route with the 50-seat Mitsubishi CRJ200.

The restoration of service between Kansas City and Toronto was part of the airline’s much larger announcement Tuesday that includes restoring roughly 40 other North American routes.

