Air Canada restores non-stop service between Kansas City, Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air Canada announced Tuesday it’s adding new routes and restoring others - including one at Kansas City International Airport - as the passenger airline's recovery continues.

Starting July 1, the Canadian carrier will offer daily, non-stop service between KCI and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

According to the airline’s website, the daily non-stop flight would leave KCI around 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Toronto a little more than two hours later. The airline plans to operate the route with the 50-seat Mitsubishi CRJ200.

The restoration of service between Kansas City and Toronto was part of the airline’s much larger announcement Tuesday that includes restoring roughly 40 other North American routes.