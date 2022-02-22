Air Canada restores non-stop service between Kansas City, Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air Canada announced Tuesday it’s adding new routes and restoring others - including one at Kansas City International Airport - as the passenger airline's recovery continues.
Starting July 1, the Canadian carrier will offer daily, non-stop service between KCI and Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.
According to the airline’s website, the daily non-stop flight would leave KCI around 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Toronto a little more than two hours later. The airline plans to operate the route with the 50-seat Mitsubishi CRJ200.
The restoration of service between Kansas City and Toronto was part of the airline’s much larger announcement Tuesday that includes restoring roughly 40 other North American routes.
People are eager to travel, and we’re excited to offer the most choice of any Canadian carrier with very significant growth in our Summer schedule — 7 new routes; returning to 11 US cities; restoring service to 41 North American routes.— Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 22, 2022
Details: https://t.co/qpw04w74Qh pic.twitter.com/q4APzWP9FU