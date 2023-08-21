Air conditioners will be put to the test this week in Kansas City; Here’s how to give them a hand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s possible the Kansas City area hasn’t seen a prolonged heat wave like this week since 1995.

The forecast calls for runs above 100 several days this week, putting air conditioners to the test in homes, apartments and schools.

When it comes to giving your home or apartment conditioner a rest, Evergy, the area’s largest utility provider, says to limit household activities that generate heat.

Instead of using an oven or stove, consider using an air fryer, microwave or crockpot.

“Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool,” Evergy says.

Additional tips include drawing curtains, blinds and shades to block sunlight from entering your home.

The next time you are in the market for new windows, it might be worth the additional upfront cost to select windows that have coatings that control heat transfer.

The U.S. Department of Energy says low-emissivity coatings can increase initial costs by 10-15% but can reduce energy loss by as much as 30-50%.

Other tips include running ceiling fans counterclockwise when people are in the same room as the fan, placing draft stoppers at parts of the house where cold air can escape and keeping air filters replaced.

“Our system is reliable,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer said in a release Monday morning.

