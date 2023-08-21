Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Air conditioners will be put to the test this week in Kansas City; Here’s how to give them a hand

Air conditioner technician
Bryant Maddrick
Technician from Dick Ray Heating and Cooling inspects air conditioner
Air conditioner technician
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 12:52:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service said Sunday it’s possible the Kansas City area hasn’t seen a prolonged heat wave like this week since 1995.

The forecast calls for runs above 100 several days this week, putting air conditioners to the test in homes, apartments and schools.

RELATED | Experts warn to take safety precautions during brutal heat wave in Kansas City

When it comes to giving your home or apartment conditioner a rest, Evergy, the area’s largest utility provider, says to limit household activities that generate heat.

Instead of using an oven or stove, consider using an air fryer, microwave or crockpot.

“Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool,” Evergy says.

Additional tips include drawing curtains, blinds and shades to block sunlight from entering your home.

The next time you are in the market for new windows, it might be worth the additional upfront cost to select windows that have coatings that control heat transfer.

The U.S. Department of Energy says low-emissivity coatings can increase initial costs by 10-15% but can reduce energy loss by as much as 30-50%.

Other tips include running ceiling fans counterclockwise when people are in the same room as the fan, placing draft stoppers at parts of the house where cold air can escape and keeping air filters replaced.

“Our system is reliable,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer said in a release Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FTF 480X360.png

2023 Fill the Fridge