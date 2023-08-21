LIVE BLOG: Experts warn to take safety precautions during dangerous heat wave in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's day three of a brutal hate wave in the Kansas City area and experts are warning that safety precautions need to be taken.

Monday's forecast predicts a high of 96 degrees, with a heat index reaching up to 115-125 degrees. The stretch of scorching temperatures will continue throughout the week, with an Excessive Heat Warning in place until 10 p.m. Thursday.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Johnson County MED-ACT said nearly 170 people were evaluated for heat-related issues Saturday and Sunday at the 2023 Garmin KC Air Show at New Century AirCenter. Six people required transportation to an area hospital for additional treatment.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said paramedics were dispatched to at least 17 heat exposure calls on Sunday, though there may have been additional heat-related calls that were dispatched as other medical symptoms.

Andy Bailey with NWS Kansas City described the heat wave as historic and possibly unprecedented.

"The conditions are likely to be fatal if proper precautions can't be or aren't taken," he warned. "This is not like every other heat episode we've had in the 16+ years I've been here. This is far and away the most dangerous."

Bailey recommends not working or undergoing strenuous activity outside unless its early in the day and keeping school activities indoors unless early in the morning. He is also advising the public to check in on elderly neighbors or relatives and those without air conditioning.

Cooling centers are available for those without access to AC. KCMO's community centers are open for the public during regular business hours. The Johnson County Library system's 14 locations also offer a cool place to beat the heat. The state of Missouri also has a cooling center map online, showing the locations of cooling centers in the Kansas City area on both sides of the state line.

On Monday morning, the heat comes alongside dense fog. KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner explains how the two coexist.

Heat waves and dense fog are not usually associated with each other. But, in this case they are together. Fog forms when the temperature cools to the dewpoint and the humidity rises to 100%. This shows us how much moisture is in the air. Dense fog surrounds KC.@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/ASMKQbbSz1 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) August 21, 2023

WEATHER BLOG | Heat wave day 3, dense fog, active tropics and next cold front

NWS Wichita reported that the heat index in Lawrence rose to 134 degrees Sunday, and Manhattan clocked in the highest temperature in the contiguous Unites States Saturday at 115 degrees.

