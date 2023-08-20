National Weather Service: Lawrence sees 134-degree heat index Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As oppressive heat indices continue to affect the Kansas City area, the National Weather Service warns residents should limit their time outdoors and reschedule or cancel activities amid the dangerous conditions.

At 2:25 p.m. Sunday, NWS Topeka reports the heat index was 134 degrees at the Lawrence Municipal Airport.

The current heat index in Lawrence is 134! This is extremely dangerous heat. Please take it serious and limit your time outdoors. #kswx pic.twitter.com/mjIGY5HFoZ — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) August 20, 2023

At 2 p.m. Sunday, NWS Kansas City reported the Kansas City International Airport saw a heat index of 117 degrees and downtown was experiencing a 120-degree index.

Heat indices as of 2pm across the area. pic.twitter.com/I4PqXFqzU1 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 20, 2023

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery reports the temperatures in the area are currently hotter than Death Valley, which is experiencing rain courtesy of Tropical Storm Hilary.

High temps around KC have also contributed to the issuing of an orange ozone alert for Monday, Aug. 21. This is the 13th alert of the year.

@MARCKCMetro is issuing an orange Ozone Alert for tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 21. This is the 13th Ozone Alert for the season. For information about air pollution and what to do when ozone levels are high, visit https://t.co/7o8gdUPfUr. pic.twitter.com/VpdztHIOXx — MARC AirQ Program (@airqkc) August 20, 2023

Saturday featured intense heat as well, with Manhattan, Kansas, clocking the hottest temperature in the country and Lawrence seeing a 126-degree heat index.

KSHB 41 Weather reports the heat isn’t going away any time soon.

Temperatures in the high 90s, low 100s are forecast through Thursday. Some relief comes Friday.

—