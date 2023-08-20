Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Weather Service: Lawrence sees 134-degree heat index Sunday

image.png
KSHB 41
image.png
heatindicies.jpeg
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 16:59:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As oppressive heat indices continue to affect the Kansas City area, the National Weather Service warns residents should limit their time outdoors and reschedule or cancel activities amid the dangerous conditions.

At 2:25 p.m. Sunday, NWS Topeka reports the heat index was 134 degrees at the Lawrence Municipal Airport.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, NWS Kansas City reported the Kansas City International Airport saw a heat index of 117 degrees and downtown was experiencing a 120-degree index.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery reports the temperatures in the area are currently hotter than Death Valley, which is experiencing rain courtesy of Tropical Storm Hilary.

High temps around KC have also contributed to the issuing of an orange ozone alert for Monday, Aug. 21. This is the 13th alert of the year.

Saturday featured intense heat as well, with Manhattan, Kansas, clocking the hottest temperature in the country and Lawrence seeing a 126-degree heat index.

KSHB 41 Weather reports the heat isn’t going away any time soon.

Temperatures in the high 90s, low 100s are forecast through Thursday. Some relief comes Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FTF 480X360.png

2023 Fill the Fridge