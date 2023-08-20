Weather Blog: Heat Wave Day 2

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are still tracking two main extreme weather events across the USA. The dangerous heat affecting our region and tropical system Hilary affecting southern California.

There was extreme heat in eastern and central Kansas on Saturday with many records broken. Manhattan, KS had a high of 115°! This was the hottest in the USA. The high in Topeka, KS was actually 111°. Our high at KCI was 98°.

Jeff Penner

As of 8 AM Sunday the first bands of Hilary were affecting southern California.

We are in day 2 of this heat wave and we search for a cold front in the six and a half minute video below along with the latest with the excessive rain in southern California.

Have a great week

Stay cool and healthy