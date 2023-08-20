Manhattan, Kansas, clocks in highest temperature in U.S. Saturday at 115 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The intense heat continues to beat down on Kansas and Missouri — with an Excessive Heat Warning in place across the area until 10 p.m. Thursday — but nowhere in the nation saw the sweltering temperatures rise quite as high as Manhattan, Kansas.

The Manhattan heat spiked to 115 degrees Saturday, the highest recorded temperature in the contiguous Unites States that day, per the National Weather Service.

Preliminary data shows that Manhattan, Kansas had the highest temperature today, August 19th, across the contiguous United States at 115 degrees! #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) August 20, 2023

Kansas State University students are facing the heat ahead of the fall 2023 semester, with the first day of classes on Monday.

"Stay safe, Wildcats!" KSU shared on social media, along with a list of heat relief shelters in Manhattan, from the Riley County government.

The NWS says that the heat index was actually lower than the temperature in Manhattan due to the dew point in the area, but there were areas to the east with indices around 125 degrees, including Lawrence, Kansas, which experienced an index of 126 degrees.

Turning the page into Sunday, and the start of the first week of school for KU and KSU students, the brutal heat is holding strong. The NWS recommends those affected by the Excessive Heat Warning to limit outdoor activities, wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, avoid drinking alcohol and to wear sunscreen to reduce the impact it has.