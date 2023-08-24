Air conditioning expert shares tips to keep AC units cooling during heat wave

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The temperature inside Jason Babyak's house Wednesday night was nearly 80 degrees and rising.

“When you walk up to the top level you are just hit with this humidity and it’s like, 'Oh, I am going to start sweating in my own house,'" Babyak said. “It was 82, 83 and we've got a four-month-old so we've got to figure out what is going on here.”

Babyak called Rocky Florez with Elite Heating and Air.

Florez and his two sons got to work on the faulty air conditioner.

“It’s inevitable that something is going to break, burn up, overheat,” said Florez. “We've seen complete system failures because the units are running like 24 hours a day.”

Florez says it’s important people do preventative maintenance.

“Change the furnace filter all the time and hose down the condensing units outside to give them a bit of a relief,” Florez said.

He and his sons got the air conditioner working again and Babyak said he’s happy to be cool again.

“If all comes to worse, call a professional and let them handle it because they know what they are doing and they will get the job done,” Babyak said.

