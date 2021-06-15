Watch
Air quality alert issued for Kansas City area Wednesday

Charlie Keegan
The National Weather Service now uses “impact based warnings” which basically place tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in particular categories using “tags” to better highlight the risk a particular warning poses.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures in the Kansas City area could exceed 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The “heat burst” heading toward the metro is only expected to last those two days, followed by a cold front on Saturday.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued an air quality alert that goes into effect Wednesday.

“People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation,” the alert stated. “These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling idling vehicles unnecessarily and using gasoline powered lawn equipment. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints and cleaners.”

The Mid-America Regional Council also cautions against “strenuous outdoor physical activity,” according to the alert.

