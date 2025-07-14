KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I reached out to travel site Airfare Watchdog for tips on how to find the best deals for your dream destination or somewhere nearby.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively

Meghan Johnson said it is worth it to sign up for price alerts with multiple sites, like their Airfare Watchdog, Google Flights, Kayak and SkyScanner. You can tailor your notifications to the specific trip you’re looking to take.

Airfare Watchdog shares tips on flexibility, using price alerts to save money on travel

Johnson also recommends being flexible with your destination. She gave an example of that flexibility if you were hoping for a trip to the Jersey Shore.

"Try to expand that and say, maybe, East Coast," she said. "Let’s do a beach on the East Coast and sign up for an alert in Maine, sign up for an alert in North Carolina and also try New Jersey. You could find a deal to New Jersey, you know? So be flexible in that as well, but those price alerts are really going to help you and find that great deal. And loyalty programs also are a great way.”

RELATED | KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively shares road trip ideas for Kansas City area families

Johnson explained part of the reason signing up for notifications is easier than doing it on your own is that Airfare Watchdog, for example, tracks about 20,000 flights per day.

—