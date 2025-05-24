Airlines push Congress for air traffic control amid busy Memorial Day weekend travel at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 3.5 million people are expected to fly this Memorial Day weekend as airlines urge Congress to address outdated air traffic control systems. The heads of the largest domestic airlines released a letter to Congress this week, pushing them to take action, saying in part, "The current system is failing Americans...the United States needs and deserves a world-class aviation system."

Despite the high volume of travelers, some passengers at the Kansas City International Airport reported smooth experiences on Friday.

"I feel like I can always fly through security at this place, it's always really quick, and it's surprisingly not as busy as I thought," passenger Haley Patton said.

While Patton didn't express concerns over safety or delays, industry professionals have been raising alarms about aging infrastructure.

Ralph Millard, a retired air traffic controller, agrees that updates are needed.

"It's time for new equipment, and it's worn out, just like our cell phones. So I'm optimistic that'll be resolved," Millard said.

He said air travel remains overwhelmingly safe, but requires both technological updates and additional staffing.

"Technology is good and certainly helps, but you still have to have a certain amount of controllers in the control tower or the approach control or in the center to be able to manage that, and we need to go ahead and start hiring again," Millard said.

As a retired Master Sergeant in the Army, Millard also hopes travelers remember the true meaning of Memorial Day amid their travel plans.

"I'm wearing a poppy, and that is a significant symbol for Memorial Day that honors our service members," he said.

Meanwhile, passengers like Patton simply hope for smooth journeys.

"Hopefully it's nice and smooth," she said.

