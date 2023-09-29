Airport travel to remain 'business as usual' in Kansas City if government shuts down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. government is hours from a potential shutdown.

The money to pay for countless federal programs and agencies would stop, as would paychecks for federal employees and programs relied on by millions of Americans.

If a government shutdown happens, essential employees will have to work without pay. That includes TSA screeners, air traffic controllers, and federal air marshals.

Kansas City International Airport officials think it will be business as usual for travelers even if there's a government shutdown.

"Here in Kansas City, we expect should there be a government shutdown, we expect it'll be like last time where there's really no impact for the customer or the flying public," airport spokesperson Joe McBride said.

He said passengers shouldn't worry about air travel, because federal airport employees still have to work.

"Transportation and security and other aviation safety positions like that are essential for the greater good of our country," he said.

But essential employees who have to work could see delayed paychecks until after the government is funded again. It's a ripple effect some travelers are preparing for.

"We fly all the time, so they said TSA might shut down," John Milici said. "So we might have to drive across the country instead of fly."

Milici flies often for his job as a traveling containment installer.

"I would get paid more, but it would cost the company a lot more money," he said.

While he's not worried about his travels, he's prepared to do his job by car, instead of by plane.

Kansas 3rd District Congresswoman Sharice Davids said the shutdown is avoidable, as is the worry caused by a shutdown.

"These are very stressful jobs and for them to make sure to keep all of safe, to put any additional stress on them including when and where their next paycheck is coming is unacceptable," she said.

McBride says screening employees work for VMD Corporation, which means VMD will pay those employees in the event of a shutdown.